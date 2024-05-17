Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 20, 2024 : WIX, GLBE, QFIN, NEXN, SOHU, RERE, CGEN, STRR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/20/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 350.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 160%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WIX is 116.56 vs. an industry ratio of -70.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 11.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLBE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GLBE is -56.80 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Qifu Technology, Inc (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 31.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 4.98 vs. an industry ratio of -8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nexxen International Ltd. (NEXN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NEXN is 8.86 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Sohu.com Limited (SOHU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 38.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SOHU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -12.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SOHU is -10.00 vs. an industry ratio of 34.50.



ATRenew Inc. (RERE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RERE Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RERE is 12.65 vs. an industry ratio of -8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CGEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CGEN is 107.00 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STRR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -220%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STRR is -2.87 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.





