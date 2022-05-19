Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 20, 2022 : DE, BAH, FL, ATEX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/20/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Deere & Company (DE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $6.65. This value represents a 17.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 16.25 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The government services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 6.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BAH is 19.07 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 29.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FL is 6.96 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



Anterix Inc. (ATEX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The infrastructure company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 79.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for ATEX is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.