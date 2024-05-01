Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 2, 2024 : LIN, COP, CI, REGN, SO, ICE, ZTS, PH, TRI, BDX, MCO, APO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/02/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.68. This value represents a 7.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 28.30 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 16.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 13.79 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



The Cigna Group (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $6.17. This value represents a 14.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 12.59 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $8.46. This value represents a 0.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REGN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 22.92 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 13.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 18.42 vs. an industry ratio of -52.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 5.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 21.64 vs. an industry ratio of 28.20.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 2.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZTS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 27.55 vs. an industry ratio of -8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.10. This value represents a 2.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PH and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PH is 22.42 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 10.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRI and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 42.21 vs. an industry ratio of -18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.96. This value represents a 3.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 18.13 vs. an industry ratio of 121.40.



Moody's Corporation (MCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.06. This value represents a 2.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 34.39 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 35.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APO is 14.59 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.