Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 2, 2023 : PFE, ITW, ETN, TRI, UBER, EPD, MPC, MAR, ECL, IDXX, SYY, LNG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/02/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 38.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 11.68 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 3.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ITW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 25.47 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 9.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 20.26 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 39.61 vs. an industry ratio of -22.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 96.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is -258.75 vs. an industry ratio of -5.00.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 3.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 10.20 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $5.75. This value represents a 285.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 5.49 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 48.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 21.79 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 4.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ECL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 33.91 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.39. This value represents a 5.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IDXX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IDXX is 51.21 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sysco Corporation (SYY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 29.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SYY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SYY is 18.95 vs. an industry ratio of 50.60.



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.96. LNG reported earnings of $7.35 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -18.91%. In the past year LNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 222.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.