Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 2, 2022 : MCO, EPD, GPN, WEC, ON, CNA, FMX, SAIA, AMG, PK, TKR, ARLP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/02/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Moody's Corporation (MCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 28.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 27.42 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 18.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EPD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 11.61 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Payments Inc. (GPN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 11.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GPN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GPN is 15.93 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 3.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WEC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WEC is 23.90 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 13.03 vs. an industry ratio of 29.70.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 21.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 11.06 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 27.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FMX is 21.24 vs. an industry ratio of -44.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Saia, Inc. (SAIA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.70. This value represents a 92.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SAIA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIA is 17.39 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.32. This value represents a 0.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMG is 6.95 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 93.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PK is 18.74 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Timken Company (TKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TKR is 11.45 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 215.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARLP and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARLP is 6.73 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





