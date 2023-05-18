Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 19, 2023 : DE, RBC, CTLT, FL, CINT, GTEC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/19/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Deere & Company (DE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $8.57. This value represents a 25.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 12.02 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RBC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RBC is 32.87 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Catalent, Inc. (CTLT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 123.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CTLT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTLT is 30.59 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 51.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 86.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FL is 11.87 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



CI&T Inc (CINT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CINT is 10.94 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90.



Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 156.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GTEC is 12.60 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





