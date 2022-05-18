Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 19, 2022 : BJ, WMS, CAE, KSS, EXP, VIPS, GOGL, LSPD, MNRO, GOOS, PLCE, DESP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/19/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 19.51 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 213.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WMS is 33.93 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CAE Inc (CAE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. CAE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAE is 39.02 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KSS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 6.79 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.



Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 11.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EXP is 13.68 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 21.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VIPS is 8.03 vs. an industry ratio of -53.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOGL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GOGL is 9.78 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 38.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LSPD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LSPD is -22.86 vs. an industry ratio of -10.00.



Monro, Inc. (MNRO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 21.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MNRO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MNRO is 21.92 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. GOOS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -23.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOS is 24.48 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 48.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLCE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLCE is 4.24 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 70.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DESP is -35.07 vs. an industry ratio of 1.30.





