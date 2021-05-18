Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 19, 2021 : LOW, TGT, JD, TJX, ADI, VIPS, CAE, EXP, TARO, DAVA, DESP, ITMR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/19/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.58. This value represents a 45.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 19.39 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Target Corporation (TGT) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 272.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TGT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 23.78 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -52.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 59.31 vs. an industry ratio of 54.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 139.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 30.13 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 34.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 24.64 vs. an industry ratio of 33.30.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 126.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VIPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VIPS is 15.68 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CAE Inc (CAE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CAE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -300%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CAE is 83.53 vs. an industry ratio of 29.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 2.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EXP is 22.47 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 35.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TARO is 19.70 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Endava plc (DAVA) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 24.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DAVA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -21.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DAVA is 103.45 vs. an industry ratio of 35.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 54.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DESP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DESP is -16.92 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ITMR is -30.43 vs. an industry ratio of -8.00.





