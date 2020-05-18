Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 19, 2020 : WMT, HD, AAP, WB, KSS, SINA, EXP, DY, MUX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/19/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2020. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 0.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 25.65 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Home Depot, Inc. (HD) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year HD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 24.27 vs. an industry ratio of -80.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 32.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -9.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 19.33 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Weibo Corporation (WB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 63.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 17.89 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2020. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.65. This value represents a 370.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 134.92 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Sina Corporation (SINA) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 136.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SINA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8333.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SINA is -48.61 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.





Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 2.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EXP is 10.15 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 105.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1050%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DY is 17.54 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70.





McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for MUX is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.