Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 18, 2023 : WMT, BABA, BEKE, BBWI, WMS, EXP, BRC, CSIQ, LSPD, MNRO, DOLE, GOOS

Walmart Inc. (WMT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 1.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 24.43 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 36.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BABA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 13.68 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 287.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BEKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 266.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is 29.05 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 59.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBWI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BBWI is 11.01 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 28.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WMS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WMS is 15.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.35. This value represents a 23.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EXP is 13.00 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



Brady Corporation (BRC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 4.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BRC is 14.69 vs. an industry ratio of 37.70.



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 242.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSIQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 131.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CSIQ is 6.82 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 37.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LSPD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -65.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LSPD is -12.13 vs. an industry ratio of -19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monro, Inc. (MNRO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 65.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MNRO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -56.52%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MNRO is 30.07 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dole plc (DOLE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 36.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOLE and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DOLE is 15.27 vs. an industry ratio of -4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GOOS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -19.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOS is 26.03 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





