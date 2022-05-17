Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 18, 2022 : LOW, TGT, ADI, TJX, DT, ZIM, CSWI, TGI, ARCO, SCVL, DOYU, EDRY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.24. This value represents a 0.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 14.58 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Target Corporation (TGT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.02. This value represents a 18.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TGT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 15.01 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 37.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 18.68 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 36.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TJX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 17.93 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



Dynatrace, Inc. (DT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 36.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DT is 95.71 vs. an industry ratio of 33.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $12.65. This value represents a 146.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZIM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZIM is 1.80 vs. an industry ratio of -31.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CSWI is 25.34 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 310.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TGI is 25.11 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 135.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -366.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCO is 17.78 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 37.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCVL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 80.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SCVL is 7.52 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOYU has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOYU is -5.29 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.40. This value represents a 518.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EDRY is 2.20 vs. an industry ratio of -31.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





