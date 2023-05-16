Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 17, 2023 : TJX, TGT, DT, WIX, JACK, ARCO, WKME, TGI, RSKD, INVZ, EDAP, ARBE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/17/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 4.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TJX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 22.58 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Target Corporation (TGT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 20.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 19.42 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



Dynatrace, Inc. (DT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DT is 119.46 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.69. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WIX is -32.19 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 1.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JACK is 16.23 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. ARCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -46.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCO is 12.28 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



WalkMe Ltd. (WKME)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 38.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WKME missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -12.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WKME is -12.75 vs. an industry ratio of -77.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 35.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TGI is 19.20 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40.



Riskified Ltd. (RSKD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 26.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RSKD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RSKD is -9.56 vs. an industry ratio of -77.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters INVZ had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INVZ is -3.01 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00.



EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EDAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1500%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EDAP is -110.10 vs. an industry ratio of -7.70.



Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 41.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARBE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -138.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ARBE is -5.63 vs. an industry ratio of -21.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





