Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 17, 2022 : WMT, HD, JD, SE, AER, JBI, HUYA, KMDA, ALLT, OBSV, VBLT, PTN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/17/2022.



Walmart Inc. (WMT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 13.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 21.93 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Home Depot, Inc. (HD)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.66. This value represents a 5.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 18.53 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 42.96 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sea Limited (SE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.06. This value represents a 29.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SE is -20.11 vs. an industry ratio of -97.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 27.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AER missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -51.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AER is 6.96 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JBI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JBI is 16.74 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HUYA Inc. (HUYA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 116.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HUYA is -11.44 vs. an industry ratio of 36.90.



Kamada Ltd. (KMDA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMDA is 34.07 vs. an industry ratio of -1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allot Ltd. (ALLT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 180.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALLT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLT is -5.12 vs. an industry ratio of -8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ObsEva SA (OBSV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 13.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OBSV is -1.30 vs. an industry ratio of -1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VBLT is -2.87 vs. an industry ratio of -1.80.



Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. PTN reported earnings of $-0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 50.00%.

