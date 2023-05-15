Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 16, 2023 : HD, BIDU, SE, ONON, TME, IQ, GOGL, MMYT, SSYS, PSFE, YSG, HUYA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/16/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Home Depot, Inc. (HD)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $3.81. This value represents a 6.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 18.41 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 13.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BIDU had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 14.40 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



Sea Limited (SE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 136.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SE is 38.18 vs. an industry ratio of -47.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



On Holding AG (ONON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ONON had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ONON is 71.46 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TME has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TME is 15.49 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IQ is 20.96 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 103.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOGL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GOGL is 9.20 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MMYT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MMYT is 1287.50 vs. an industry ratio of 284.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 81.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SSYS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 72.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SSYS is -45.71 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00.



Paysafe Limited (PSFE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 86.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PSFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PSFE is 20.89 vs. an industry ratio of 39.40.



Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 87.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YSG is -5.34 vs. an industry ratio of -33.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HUYA Inc. (HUYA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUYA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HUYA is -31.90 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00.





