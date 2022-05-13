Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 16, 2022 : TSEM, WIX, SOHU, CMRX, GRCL, LUNA, CGEN, IMPL, TCRT, TSHA, BCLI, PASG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/16/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 74.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSEM has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSEM is 23.69 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.75. This value represents a 28.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WIX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WIX is -11.48 vs. an industry ratio of 35.50.



Sohu.com Limited (SOHU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 138.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SOHU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 114.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SOHU is -8.48 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10.



Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 94.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMRX is -27.33 vs. an industry ratio of -9.20.



Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 68.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 4/29/2022 short interest update, increased 160.00% from previous report on 4/14/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GRCL is -8.72 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10.



Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 400.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LUNA is 37.00 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CGEN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CGEN is -3.62 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10.



Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.08. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IMPL is -1.61 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80.



Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TCRT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.44%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TCRT is -1.82 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80.



Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.03. This value represents a 18.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSHA is -0.82 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80.



Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 31.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BCLI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BCLI is -4.52 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10.



Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.88. This value represents a 15.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PASG is -0.50 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





