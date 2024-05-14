Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 15, 2024 : DT, MNDY, MMYT, SRAD, DOLE, CATX, NYAX, HUT, RSKD, EWCZ, BITF, ADAP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/15/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dynatrace, Inc. (DT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DT is 74.06 vs. an industry ratio of -66.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 65.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 177.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MNDY is -1133.00 vs. an industry ratio of -21.40.



MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 35.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMYT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MMYT is 87.91 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SRAD is 31.40 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dole plc (DOLE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 8.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOLE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 433.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOLE is 10.44 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. CATX reported earnings of $0 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing aCATX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -33.33%. Nayax Ltd. (NYAX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 88.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NYAX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NYAX is 364.38 vs. an industry ratio of 38.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hut 8 Corp. (HUT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 86.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HUT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HUT is -6.67 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Riskified Ltd. (RSKD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSKD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RSKD is -28.33 vs. an industry ratio of -21.40.



European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EWCZ is 37.10 vs. an industry ratio of 33.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BITF is -17.67 vs. an industry ratio of -10.30.



Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 1700.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ADAP is -2.39 vs. an industry ratio of -3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.