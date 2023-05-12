Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 15, 2023 : MNDY, CTLT, TSEM, TPG, CGAU, CMRE, FREY, AMPS, SOHU, AZUL, LLAP, BITF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/15/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.94. This value represents a 36.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 97.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MNDY is -40.31 vs. an industry ratio of -48.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Catalent, Inc. (CTLT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 71.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CTLT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTLT is 15.47 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 10.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TSEM is 19.48 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



TPG Inc. (TPG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 38.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TPG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -18.92%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TPG is 15.49 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 121.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CGAU is 12.34 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Costamare Inc. (CMRE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 46.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CMRE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -12.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CMRE is 2.96 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70.



FREYR Battery (FREY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FREY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FREY is -5.02 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80.



Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMPS is 92.60 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sohu.com Limited (SOHU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 857.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SOHU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 64.41%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SOHU is -9.94 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Azul S.A. (AZUL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 63.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AZUL is -13.48 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40.



Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 41.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LLAP is -2.71 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 250.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BITF is -12.63 vs. an industry ratio of -21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





