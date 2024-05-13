Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 14, 2024 : HD, BABA, SE, ONON, SONY, IGT, HBM, CGAU, BKKT, IHS, AUTL, JACK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/14/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Home Depot, Inc. (HD)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $3.61. This value represents a 5.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 22.55 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BABA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 10.79 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



Sea Limited (SE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 46.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SE is 86.55 vs. an industry ratio of -30.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



On Holding AG (ONON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ONON is 46.77 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sony Group Corporation (SONY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 6.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SONY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SONY is 14.44 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



International Game Technology (IGT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 40.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IGT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IGT is 13.77 vs. an industry ratio of -28.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HBM is 21.41 vs. an industry ratio of -6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 162.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CGAU is 12.00 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-2.25. This value represents a 47.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BKKT is -1.23 vs. an industry ratio of -17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IHS Holding Limited (IHS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The infrastructure company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IHS is 8.15 vs. an industry ratio of -2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 56.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AUTL is -5.62 vs. an industry ratio of -3.80.



Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 2.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JACK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JACK is 8.32 vs. an industry ratio of 41.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.