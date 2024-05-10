Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 13, 2024 : TME, LEGN, BUR, BITF, FULC, URGN, HUYA, VRCA, DDL, QBTS, DTIL, AKTS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/13/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TME has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TME is 23.07 vs. an industry ratio of -5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 30.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.86%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LEGN is -28.45 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00.



Burford Capital Limited (BUR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 61.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BUR is 7.69 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BITF is -20.56 vs. an industry ratio of -18.20.



Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 7.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FULC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FULC is -4.26 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00.



UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.93. This value represents a 28.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. URGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.46%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for URGN is -3.61 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00.



HUYA Inc. (HUYA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. HUYA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HUYA is 38.18 vs. an industry ratio of 28.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 253.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VRCA is -4.93 vs. an industry ratio of -7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DDL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DDL is 31.17 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for QBTS is -3.64 vs. an industry ratio of -28.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.45. This value represents a 93.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DTIL is -2.78 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00.



Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 24 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AKTS is -0.83 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60.





