Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 13, 2022 : HMC, HNST, CWCO, NYC, PRPH, IMV, PLXP, LFMD, LGVN, CRKN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/13/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (HMC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 51.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HMC is 7.09 vs. an industry ratio of 3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HNST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HNST is -10.18 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40.



Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CWCO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CWCO is 20.63 vs. an industry ratio of 32.00.



New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 4.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NYC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -91.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NYC is -12.10 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 69.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 4/29/2022 short interest update, increased 154.97% from previous report on 4/14/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRPH is 24.67 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IMV Inc. (IMV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IMV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -27.27%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IMV is -2.11 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80.



PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.69. This value represents a 176.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLXP is -1.05 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80.



LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 34.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LFMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LFMD is -3.08 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



Longeveron Inc. (LGVN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LGVN and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LGVN is -9.47 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20.



Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (CRKN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 81.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for CRKN is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.





