Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 12, 2023 : CPG, SPB, HUMA, SHCO, AIRS, ADAP, AUGX, CAAS, DCTH, ACXP, RGF, LGVN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/12/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 15.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CPG is 6.03 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 156.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPB is 53.01 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 45 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HUMA is -5.23 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90.



Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SHCO is -15.78 vs. an industry ratio of -58.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AIRS is -50.40 vs. an industry ratio of -22.40.



Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 40.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -23.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADAP is -2.22 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AUGX is -7.31 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80.



China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAAS is 9.65 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 44.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 25 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 4/28/2023 short interest update, increased 280.31% from previous report on 4/14/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DCTH is -3.82 vs. an industry ratio of -9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 30.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACXP is -3.02 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (RGF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 242.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RGF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -168.42%. The days to cover, as reported in the 4/28/2023 short interest update, increased 155.47% from previous report on 4/14/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RGF is -8.58 vs. an industry ratio of 51.60.



Longeveron Inc. (LGVN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LGVN is -4.61 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90.





