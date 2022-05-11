Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 12, 2022 : BAM, NICE, USFD, TPR, CYBR, DAVA, NVMI, SIX, PRMW, EURN, PRVA, HIMX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/12/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 7.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BAM is 14.65 vs. an industry ratio of 35.50.



NICE Ltd (NICE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 12.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NICE is 34.47 vs. an industry ratio of -91.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 158.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. USFD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for USFD is 17.32 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50.



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 21.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TPR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TPR is 7.84 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.88. This value represents a 214.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CYBR is -34.71 vs. an industry ratio of -33.50.



Endava plc (DAVA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 15.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DAVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DAVA is 61.92 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nova Ltd. (NVMI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 53.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NVMI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NVMI is 25.45 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.07. This value represents a 4.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 83.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SIX is 13.56 vs. an industry ratio of -18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRMW is 27.04 vs. an industry ratio of 33.10.



Euronav NV (EURN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 22.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EURN has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EURN is 22.33 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Privia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 58.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRVA is 279.29 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 84.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HIMX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for HIMX is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00.





