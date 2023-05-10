Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 11, 2023 : JD, PKI, NICE, ENTG, CRL, TPR, USFD, AQN, CYBR, HAE, YETI, EURN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/11/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 64.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 45.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 16.19 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 58.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PKI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PKI is 24.67 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NICE Ltd (NICE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 18.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NICE is 29.83 vs. an industry ratio of -58.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Entegris, Inc. (ENTG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electrical manufacturing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 50.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ENTG is 30.80 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.59. This value represents a 5.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CRL is 18.40 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 15.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TPR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TPR is 10.29 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 9.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USFD has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for USFD is 15.89 vs. an industry ratio of 51.30.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 15.33 vs. an industry ratio of -15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.99. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CYBR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CYBR is -49.51 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HAE is 27.69 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 62.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. YETI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YETI is 21.31 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30.



Euronav NV (EURN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 411.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EURN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -52.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EURN is 6.84 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





