Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 11, 2022 : ICL, PFGC, PRGO, YETI, WEN, NOMD, KRNT, FVRR, WWW, EXK, MCFT, PRTH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ICL Group Ltd. (ICL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. ICL reported earnings of $0.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 200.00%. In the past year ICL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 52.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ICL is 7.46 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. PFGC reported earnings of $0.19 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 168.42%.PFGC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -32.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PFGC is 17.53 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Perrigo Company (PRGO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. PRGO reported earnings of $0.5 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -16.00%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGO is 13.09 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. YETI reported earnings of $0.35 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -22.86%. In the past year YETI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YETI is 17.05 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wendy's Company (WEN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. WEN reported earnings of $0.2 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -10.00%. In the past year WEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WEN is 21.25 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. NOMD reported earnings of $0.56 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -30.36%. In the past year NOMD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NOMD is 9.78 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. KRNT reported earnings of $0.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KRNT is 73.75 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.67. FVRR reported earnings of $-0.29 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 131.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FVRR is -18.97 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00.



Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. WWW reported earnings of $0.4 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -2.50%. In the past year WWW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WWW is 7.27 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. EXK reported earnings of $-0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -300.00%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EXK is 16.25 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. MCFT reported earnings of $0.97 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 4.12%. In the past year MCFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCFT is 5.87 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. PRTH reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -300.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 4/14/2022 short interest update, increased 270.88% from previous report on 3/31/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRTH is 17.03 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





