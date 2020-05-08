Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 11, 2020 : MAR, ZBH, ETR, CAH, MYL, ON, CLR, CHH, TERP, COTY, BLUE, AN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/11/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Marriott International (MAR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 32.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 30.93 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZBH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ZBH is 24.32 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Entergy Corporation (ETR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 14.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ETR is 16.81 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.





Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 10.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CAH is 9.37 vs. an industry ratio of 41.10.





Mylan N.V. (MYL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 7.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MYL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MYL is 4.01 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 62.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ON had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 18.58 vs. an industry ratio of 83.70.





Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 105.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CLR is -10.38 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.





Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 17.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CHH is 26.06 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 175.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TERP is -63.00 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.





Coty Inc. (COTY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 92.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COTY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for COTY is 13.69 vs. an industry ratio of 34.70.





bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-3.94. This value represents a 31.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BLUE is -3.74 vs. an industry ratio of -7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





AutoNation, Inc. (AN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 27.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AN is 12.49 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.





