Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 10, 2024 : ENB, CPG, AQN, DOCN, SLVM, ROAD, DNOW, CMRE, ANIP, CLMT, SPHR, NVAX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/10/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 6.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ENB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 17.56 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 26.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPG is 8.39 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AQN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 13.79 vs. an industry ratio of -66.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DOCN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCN is 43.73 vs. an industry ratio of -34.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The paper company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 58.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLVM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SLVM is 10.93 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 36.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROAD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROAD is 39.34 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DNOW Inc. (DNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 8.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DNOW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DNOW is 14.14 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Costamare Inc. (CMRE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 63.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMRE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -24.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CMRE is 4.80 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 18.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANIP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ANIP is 18.48 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.74. This value represents a 840.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CLMT is -18.73 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.



Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 67.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPHR is -10.24 vs. an industry ratio of -17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.04. This value represents a 69.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NVAX is -5.45 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90.





