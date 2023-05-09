Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 10, 2023 : RBLX, FCNCA, IEP, PFGC, TEVA, ICL, MIDD, NYT, VVV, REYN, MLCO, WEN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/10/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RBLX is -19.93 vs. an industry ratio of 31.30.



First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $21.17. This value represents a 26.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FCNCA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.28%. The days to cover, as reported in the 4/14/2023 short interest update, increased 230.91% from previous report on 3/31/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FCNCA is 12.01 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 82.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IEP is 54.63 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 39.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFGC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PFGC is 16.18 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 3.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TEVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TEVA is 3.97 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30.



ICL Group Ltd. (ICL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 60.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ICL is 6.94 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 9.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MIDD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MIDD is 14.87 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



New York Times Company (NYT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The publishing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 15.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NYT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NYT is 31.42 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Valvoline Inc. (VVV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 54.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VVV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VVV is 32.90 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 69.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. REYN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.02%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for REYN is 20.42 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 5.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MLCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MLCO is -66.89 vs. an industry ratio of 31.30.



Wendy's Company (WEN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WEN is 23.33 vs. an industry ratio of 29.90.





