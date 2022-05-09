Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 10, 2022 : SYY, TDG, LI, BLDR, FOXA, BSY, SONY, ARMK, XRAY, MIDD, NCLH, CHH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sysco Corporation (SYY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 145.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SYY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -17.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SYY is 27.13 vs. an industry ratio of -6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.31. This value represents a 44.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TDG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 42.82 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Li Auto Inc. (LI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 833.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LI and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LI is -65.38 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10.



Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 95.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLDR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 47.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDR is 6.62 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Fox Corporation (FOXA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 3.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FOXA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FOXA is 11.97 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BSY is 67.53 vs. an industry ratio of -106.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sony Group Corporation (SONY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 1.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SONY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SONY is 13.32 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aramark (ARMK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 187.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARMK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARMK is 27.56 vs. an industry ratio of -6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 30.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. XRAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XRAY is 15.61 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00.



The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 18.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MIDD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MIDD is 15.76 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.80. This value represents a 11.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NCLH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NCLH is -8.78 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 63.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CHH is 26.83 vs. an industry ratio of -54.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





