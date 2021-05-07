Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 10, 2021 : DUK, APD, MAR, BNTX, ES, TTD, TSN, J, USFD, COTY, CHH, WB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/10/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 8.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DUK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 19.45 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 4.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 32.56 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marriott International (MAR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 88.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 79.66 vs. an industry ratio of -20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioNTech SE (BNTX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $4.31. This value represents a 1757.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is 7.82 vs. an industry ratio of -7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eversource Energy (ES) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 7.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ES is 21.85 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 32.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 116.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 172.97 vs. an industry ratio of 41.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 44.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -36.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 13.38 vs. an industry ratio of -15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 1.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year J has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for J is 23.87 vs. an industry ratio of 57.40.



US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 41.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters USFD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -68.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for USFD is 26.75 vs. an industry ratio of 60.20.



Coty Inc. (COTY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for COTY is 142.71 vs. an industry ratio of 87.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 17.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CHH is 34.75 vs. an industry ratio of -20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Weibo Corporation (WB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 91.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 4/15/2021 short interest update, increased 196.23% from previous report on 3/31/2021. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 21.79 vs. an industry ratio of -11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





