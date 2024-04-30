Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 1, 2024 : MA, PFE, ADP, CVS, KKR, MAR, KHC, JCI, IDXX, CVE, YUM, EL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/01/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.22. This value represents a 15.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 31.85 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 54.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 152.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 11.45 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.76. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 26.69 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 23.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 8.12 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 26.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KKR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 20.27 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.17. This value represents a 3.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 68.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 25.42 vs. an industry ratio of 30.90.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year KHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KHC is 12.80 vs. an industry ratio of 32.90.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. JCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 18.09 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.68. This value represents a 5.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IDXX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IDXX is 45.40 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 45.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CVE is 11.46 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 13.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YUM is 24.99 vs. an industry ratio of 41.60.



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 2.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EL is 65.83 vs. an industry ratio of 31.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





