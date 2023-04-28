Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 1, 2023 : WEC, ON, GPN, CHKP, BEN, CNA, KBR, SOFI, NCLH, AMG, PK, SJW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/01/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 11.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WEC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WEC is 20.98 vs. an industry ratio of -14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 10.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 15.83 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Payments Inc. (GPN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 10.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GPN is 11.17 vs. an industry ratio of -22.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 11.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHKP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHKP is 18.43 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 40.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BEN is 11.47 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 3.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 8.80 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



KBR, Inc. (KBR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 6.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KBR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KBR is 19.69 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SOFI has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SOFI is -30.30 vs. an industry ratio of -22.00.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 73.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NCLH is 29.84 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.15. This value represents a 10.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMG is 7.46 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PK is 6.53 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



SJW Group (SJW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 155.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SJW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -36.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SJW is 31.42 vs. an industry ratio of 29.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





