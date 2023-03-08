Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 9, 2023 : JD, TTC, BJ, MEI, FCEL, EWCZ, BTAI, ANIP, ARHS, VITL, GCO, ALDX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/09/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 311.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 24.13 vs. an industry ratio of -110.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 37.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 22.87 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 7.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 19.32 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 13.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MEI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MEI is 17.41 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FCEL is -10.41 vs. an industry ratio of 34.80.



European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 72.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EWCZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 125%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EWCZ is 60.53 vs. an industry ratio of 40.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.49. This value represents a 60.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BTAI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BTAI is -5.30 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20.



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 28.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ANIP is 69.11 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARHS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARHS is 15.07 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 155.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VITL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VITL is 174.22 vs. an industry ratio of 51.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genesco Inc. (GCO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.02. This value represents a 13.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GCO is 8.56 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 25.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALDX is -6.11 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.