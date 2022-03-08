Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 9, 2022 : CPB, ZIM, THO, KFY, UNFI, REVG, PLCE, VERX, LCUT, EXPR, VRA, BWAY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Campbell Soup Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 19.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CPB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 16.43 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $13.65. This value represents a 291.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZIM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZIM is 1.80 vs. an industry ratio of -27.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.40. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 5.37 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 55.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KFY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 10.55 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 12.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNFI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 59.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 9.62 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. REVG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 11.22 vs. an industry ratio of -5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.12. This value represents a 208.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLCE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLCE is 3.90 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



Vertex, Inc. (VERX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VERX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VERX is 74.50 vs. an industry ratio of -80.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 34.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LCUT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 52.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LCUT is 8.33 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Express, Inc. (EXPR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 112.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXPR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPR is -16.54 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 16.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is 10.70 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BWAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -37.5%. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/15/2022 short interest update, increased 159.16% from previous report on 1/31/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BWAY is -27.13 vs. an industry ratio of -3.30.





