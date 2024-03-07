Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 8, 2024 : AQN, CRMT, GCO, BPTH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/08/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 36.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AQN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 11.96 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.10. This value represents a 578.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CRMT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -71.68%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRMT is -15.86 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90.



Genesco Inc. (GCO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.66. This value represents a 13.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -44.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GCO is 40.89 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-5.40. This value represents a 49.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BPTH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -46.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BPTH is -0.19 vs. an industry ratio of -5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





