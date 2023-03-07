Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 8, 2023 : CPB, LTH, ABM, KFY, UNFI, LFST, VRDN, COCO, IMXI, REVG, VERX, YSG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/08/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Campbell Soup Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 5.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 17.53 vs. an industry ratio of 51.90.



Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 133.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LTH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LTH is -955.00 vs. an industry ratio of -9.00.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The building maintenance & services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 18.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABM and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 13.77 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 44.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KFY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 11.67 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 22.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UNFI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 8.33 vs. an industry ratio of 51.90.



LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 59.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 25 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LFST is -7.67 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.72. This value represents a 45.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRDN is -9.20 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20.



The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COCO is 73.04 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.38. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year IMXI and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IMXI is 15.73 vs. an industry ratio of -20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 120.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 15.34 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vertex, Inc. (VERX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VERX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -125%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VERX is 75.00 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. YSG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YSG is -6.00 vs. an industry ratio of -68.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





