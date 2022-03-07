Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 8, 2022 : DKS, BW, VTNR, CNTY, MTNB, GASS, STIM, ENTX, NINE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.54. This value represents a 45.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DKS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 61.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 7.03 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electrical power company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 44.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BW and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BW is 35.84 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vertex Energy, Inc (VTNR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 158.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VTNR is 65.20 vs. an industry ratio of 31.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNTY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CNTY is 15.99 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. MTNB reported earnings of $-0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a In the past year MTNB has met analyst expectations four timesStealthGas, Inc. (GASS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GASS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GASS is 13.83 vs. an industry ratio of -28.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 73.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters STIM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -10.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STIM is -2.42 vs. an industry ratio of -11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. ENTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -90%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ENTX is -2.56 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10.



Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.55. This value represents a 54.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NINE is -0.71 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.





