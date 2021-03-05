Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 8, 2021 : NIU, RDNT, NERV, NINE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/08/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Niu Technologies (NIU) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 45.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NIU is 119.79 vs. an industry ratio of -15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 23.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RDNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 350%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RDNT is -122.33 vs. an industry ratio of -8.30.



Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NERV) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 72.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NERV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -108.11%. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/12/2021 short interest update, increased 243.09% from previous report on 1/29/2021. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NERV is 283.00 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.85. This value represents a 49.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NINE is -0.91 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10.





