Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 7, 2024 : KR, BURL, BJ, TTC, CIEN, AEO, YMM, BILI, ABM, DSGR, EYPT, STVN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/07/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 14.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 10.85 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.28. This value represents a 10.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BURL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 36.57 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 7.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 18.97 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 32.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTC and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 21.53 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The fiber optics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 39.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CIEN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 28.96 vs. an industry ratio of 28.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 35.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 17.18 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YMM Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YMM is 21.19 vs. an industry ratio of -14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 56.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BILI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is -6.82 vs. an industry ratio of 35.30.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The building maintenance & services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 8.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABM and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 12.27 vs. an industry ratio of 28.90.



Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DSGR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -40.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGR is 44.21 vs. an industry ratio of -14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 1.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EYPT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -248.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EYPT is -12.53 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00.



Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STVN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STVN is 52.52 vs. an industry ratio of -5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





