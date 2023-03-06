Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 7, 2023 : SE, DKS, THO, VRNA, DOLE, FWRG, ENFN, MCRB, TRMR, CAN, SWIM, AFCG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/07/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sea Limited (SE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.05. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SE is -14.93 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.86. This value represents a 21.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DKS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 11.06 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 77.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 12.39 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 45.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRNA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRNA is -19.90 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00.



Dole plc (DOLE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOLE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 55.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOLE is 13.22 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FWRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FWRG is 108.27 vs. an industry ratio of -24.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ENFN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ENFN is -113.22 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70.



Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 21.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCRB is -2.34 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00.



Tremor International Ltd. (TRMR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRMR is 12.80 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canaan Inc. (CAN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 118.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAN is 3.15 vs. an industry ratio of 36.60.



Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SWIM is 6.73 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AFCG is 6.41 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50.





