Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 7, 2022 : CIEN, VET, AMR, IMXI, EGRX, ITRN, KVHI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The fiber optics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CIEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 26.46 vs. an industry ratio of -6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The international company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 352.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VET and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for VET is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.



Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $11.94. This value represents a 498.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMR is 8.44 vs. an industry ratio of -3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 18.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IMXI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IMXI is 12.44 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 31.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EGRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -115%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EGRX is 205.14 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 36.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ITRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ITRN is 12.18 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 633.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KVHI and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KVHI is -16.12 vs. an industry ratio of 105.00.





