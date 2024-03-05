Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 6, 2024 : JD, CPB, ANF, THO, KFY, FL, GENI, REVG, UNFI, EWCZ, TRIN, WVE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/06/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 8.10 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.



Campbell Soup Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 3.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 14.05 vs. an industry ratio of 75.90.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.81. This value represents a 246.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ANF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 22.33 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 38.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. THO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 19.20 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 1.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KFY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 16.54 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 64.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FL is 24.74 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genius Sports Limited (GENI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GENI is -29.36 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REVG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 14.70 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 98.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 214.43 vs. an industry ratio of 75.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 94.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EWCZ is 58.61 vs. an industry ratio of 45.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 3.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TRIN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRIN is 6.68 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 59.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WVE is -8.74 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.