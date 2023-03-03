Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 6, 2023 : CIEN, CECO, QTRX, ADAP, RIDE, FSTR, AZUL, BDSX, PASG, SNCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/06/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The fiber optics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 37.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 24.16 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CECO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CECO is 21.26 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 3.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QTRX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QTRX is -5.27 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADAP is -1.50 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00.



Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 38.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RIDE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RIDE is -0.96 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50.



L.B. Foster Company (FSTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/15/2023 short interest update, increased 150.18% from previous report on 1/31/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FSTR is 96.15 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Azul S.A. (AZUL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 55.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AZUL is -1.30 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 46.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BDSX is -1.44 vs. an industry ratio of 234.50.



Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 48.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PASG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PASG is -0.49 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00.



Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (SNCE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 27.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNCE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNCE is -0.37 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00.





