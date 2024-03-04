News & Insights

Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 5, 2024 : FWRG, SEAT, CECO, CIFR, AXGN, SOPH, TSVT, FSTR, MASS, CGEN, CVGI, MCRB

March 04, 2024 — 04:00 pm EST

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/05/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. FWRG reported earnings of $-0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -500.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days.Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. SEAT reported earnings of $0.13 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -69.23%.CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. CECO reported earnings of $0.21 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 19.05%.Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. CIFR reported earnings of $-0.21 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -66.67%.AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. AXGN reported earnings of $-0.13 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 53.85%.SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.25. SOPH reported earnings of $-0.22 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 13.64%.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/15/2024 short interest update, increased 188.88% from previous report on 1/31/2024. 2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.22. TSVT reported earnings of $-0.6 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 103.33%.L.B. Foster Company (FSTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. FSTR reported earnings of $0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -200.00%.908 Devices Inc. (MASS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. MASS reported earnings of $-0.31 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -12.90%.Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. CGEN reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -350.00%.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/15/2024 short interest update, increased 136.20% from previous report on 1/31/2024. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. CVGI reported earnings of $0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 275.00%.Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. MCRB reported earnings of $-0.54 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -25.93%.

