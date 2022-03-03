Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 4, 2022 : HIBB, OFS, INTT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/04/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 10.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HIBB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HIBB is 4.29 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20.



OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OFS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OFS is 10.98 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



inTest Corporation (INTT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. INTT reported earnings of $-0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -1200.00%. In the past year INTT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.55%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.