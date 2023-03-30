Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 31, 2023 : TIO, UXIN, CMCT, ADN, BPTH, ALIM, ALAR, HCDI, CRKN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/31/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 383.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TIO The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TIO is 2.48 vs. an industry ratio of -16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uxin Limited (UXIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 260.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UXIN and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UXIN is -1.61 vs. an industry ratio of -3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (CMCT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCT is 13.23 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 90.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -158.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADN is -1.55 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.45. This value represents a 23.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BPTH is -0.91 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70.



Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 52.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALIM is -0.81 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 96.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALAR is -5.95 vs. an industry ratio of -16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The real estate development company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-3.40. This value represents a 213.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HCDI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -276.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HCDI is -0.26 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10.



Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (CRKN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 47.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CRKN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -22.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CRKN is -0.15 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30.





