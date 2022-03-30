Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 31, 2022 : WBA, AFMD, NNOX, RNLX, PDSB, JFIN, PLX, MINM, BIOC, CLSN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/31/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 1.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WBA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WBA is 9.51 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Affimed N.V. (AFMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 15.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AFMD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AFMD is -8.73 vs. an industry ratio of -18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NNOX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 19.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NNOX is -8.41 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.



Renalytix AI plc (RNLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 41.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RNLX is -10.97 vs. an industry ratio of 46.10.



PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 43.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PDSB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PDSB is -7.30 vs. an industry ratio of -18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JFIN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JFIN is 2.32 vs. an industry ratio of -84.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. PLX reported earnings of $0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -466.67%.PLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -212.5%. Minim, Inc. (MINM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The network company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MINM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -183.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for MINM is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90.



Biocept, Inc. (BIOC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 214.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BIOC is -24.78 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90.



Celsion Corporation (CLSN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.90. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLSN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CLSN is -1.28 vs. an industry ratio of -18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





