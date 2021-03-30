Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 31, 2021 : WBA, AYI, UNF, CONN, APYX, GNLN, WLMS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/31/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -24.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WBA is 10.79 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 10.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AYI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 19.17 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Unifirst Corporation (UNF) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 8.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UNF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UNF is 29.76 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Conn's, Inc. (CONN) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CONN is -23.65 vs. an industry ratio of -64.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APYX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for APYX is -23.02 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 51.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GNLN is -8.07 vs. an industry ratio of 29.40.



Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. WLMS reported earnings of $-0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -450.00%.

