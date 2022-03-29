Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 30, 2022 : PAYX, BNTX, FIVE, AER, MSM, UNF, AXLA, TCRT, ORTX, CAAS, PTE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/30/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYX is 35.68 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.02. This value represents a 328.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BNTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is 4.28 vs. an industry ratio of -15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.48. This value represents a 12.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 33.40 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 109.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AER has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 57.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AER is 5.23 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.



MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 21.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MSM is 14.20 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Unifirst Corporation (UNF)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 5.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters UNF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UNF is 25.68 vs. an industry ratio of 31.90.



Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 7.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AXLA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AXLA is -1.66 vs. an industry ratio of -15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TCRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -10%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TCRT is -1.64 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60.



Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ORTX is -0.64 vs. an industry ratio of -15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 500.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAAS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -120%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CAAS is 11.38 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 52.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PTE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PTE is -1.14 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.