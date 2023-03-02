Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 3, 2023 : HIBB, STXS, SAMG, OFS, ONCY, RPID

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/03/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.96. This value represents a 136.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HIBB is 7.27 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. STXS reported earnings of $-0.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 20.00%.Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SAMG is 12.02 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.33. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. OFS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OFS is 7.12 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40.



Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 54.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ONCY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ONCY is -6.12 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30.



Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 8.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RPID is -0.76 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.





