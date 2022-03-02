Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 3, 2022 : TD, CNQ, KR, BBY, ARGX, BURL, TTC, BJ, BILI, CPG, WB, GMS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/03/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 11.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 12.22 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 5166.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CNQ is 12.73 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 9.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 13.81 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.72. This value represents a 21.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 9.72 vs. an industry ratio of -14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



argenx SE (ARGX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-4.88. This value represents a 16.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ARGX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -45.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ARGX is -35.97 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.22. This value represents a 31.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BURL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 24.81 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 23.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 24.33 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 19.93 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.85. This value represents a 136.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BILI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -33.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is -11.39 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CPG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for CPG is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70.



Weibo Corporation (WB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 476.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/15/2022 short interest update, increased 177.06% from previous report on 1/31/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 12.86 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



GMS Inc. (GMS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 185.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GMS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GMS is 7.50 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.